People take part in a massive protest in Jerusalem on Sunday against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government. Photo / AP

Tens of thousands of Israelis gathered outside the parliament building in Jerusalem on Sunday in the largest anti-government demonstration since the country went to war in October. They urged the government to reach a ceasefire deal to free dozens of hostages held by the Hamas militant group in Gaza and to hold early elections.

Israeli society was broadly united immediately after October 7, when Hamas killed some 1200 people during a cross-border attack and took 250 others hostage. Nearly six months of conflict have renewed divisions, though the country remains largely in favour of the war.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to destroy Hamas and bring all the hostages home, yet those goals have been elusive. While Hamas has suffered heavy losses, it remains intact.

Roughly half the hostages in Gaza were released during a weeklong ceasefire in November. But repeated attempts by international mediators to broker another ceasefire deal to bring home the remaining hostages have failed.

Hostages’ families believe time is running out.

“After six months, it seems like the government understands that Bibi Netanyahu is an obstacle,” said demonstrator Einav Moses, whose father-in-law, Gadi Moses, is held hostage. “Like he doesn’t really want to bring them back, that they have failed in this mission.”

The crowd stretched for blocks around the Knesset, or parliament building, and organisers vowed to continue the demonstration for several days. They urged the government to hold new elections nearly two years ahead of schedule. Thousands also demonstrated in Tel Aviv.

Netanyahu, in a nationally televised speech before undergoing hernia surgery, said he understood families’ pain. But he said calling new elections — in what he described as a moment before victory — would paralyse Israel for six to eight months and would paralyse the hostage talks.

Netanyahu’s governing coalition appears to remain firmly intact, and even if he were ousted, top rival Benny Gantz is a War Cabinet member and likely to continue many of his policies.

Netanyahu also repeated his vow for a military ground offensive in Rafah, the southern Gaza city where more than half the territory’s population of 2.3 million now shelter after fleeing fighting elsewhere. “There is no victory without going into Rafah,” he said, adding US pressure would not deter him. Israel’s military says Hamas battalions remain there.

In another reminder of Israel’s divisions, a group of reservists and retired officers demonstrated in an ultra-Orthodox neighbourhood.

Ultra-Orthodox men for generations have received exemptions from military service, which is compulsory for most Jewish men and women. Resentment over that has deepened during the war. Netanyahu’s government has been ordered to present a new plan for a more equitable draft law by Monday.

Netanyahu, who relies heavily on the support of ultra-Orthodox parties, last week asked for an extension. “There is a need to promote equality. This can be done with hammers, but it won’t work,” he said.

Israeli airstrike hits tent camp at hospital

Also on Sunday, an Israeli airstrike hit a tent camp in the courtyard of a crowded hospital in central Gaza, killing two Palestinians and wounding another 15, including journalists working nearby.

An Associated Press reporter filmed the strike and aftermath at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, where thousands of people have sheltered. The Israeli military said it struck a command centre of the Islamic Jihad militant group.

Tens of thousands of people have sought shelter in Gaza’s hospitals, viewing them as relatively safe from airstrikes. Israel accuses Hamas and other militants of operating in and around medical facilities, a claim Gaza’s health officials deny.

Only a third of Gaza’s hospitals are even partially functioning. Doctors say they are often forced to operate without anaesthetic and other crucial supplies.

Those wounded in Sunday’s strike lay on the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital floor and gasped while being treated, one clutching at the underside of a stretcher that held someone else.

Israeli troops have been raiding Shifa Hospital, Gaza’s largest, for nearly two weeks and say they have killed scores of fighters, including senior Hamas operatives. Gaza’s Health Ministry said more than 100 patients remained with no potable water and septic wounds, while doctors use plastic bags for gloves.

Not far from Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, dozens of Palestinian Christians gathered at the Holy Family Church to celebrate Easter, with incense wafting through the rare building, which appeared untouched by war. “We are here with sadness,” attendee Winnie Tarazi said. About 600 people are sheltering in the compound.

Israel is carrying out one of the deadliest and most destructive military campaigns in recent history.

Gaza’s death toll nears 33,000 and hunger grows

The United Nations and partners warn famine could occur in devastated, largely isolated northern Gaza. Humanitarian officials say deliveries by sea and air are not enough and Israel must allow far more aid by road. Egypt has said thousands of trucks are waiting.

The head of the World Food Programme, Cindy McCain, told CBS it was able to get only nine trucks into Gaza on Thursday. “That’s nothing. We just cannot continue this way,” she said. “People are going to die otherwise, and they already are dying.”

Protesters called for the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip by the Hamas militant group. Photo / AP

Gaza’s Health Ministry said on Sunday that at least 32,782 Palestinians had been killed since the start of the war. The ministry’s count does not differentiate between civilians and fighters, but it has said women and children make up about two-thirds of those killed.

Israel says over one-third of the dead are militants, though it has not provided evidence, and it blames Hamas for civilian casualties because the group operates in residential areas.

The United States, Qatar and Egypt have been trying to broker another ceasefire. Talks resumed in Cairo on Sunday with little expectation of any breakthrough.

Hamas wants any such agreement to lead to an end to the war and the withdrawal of Israeli forces. Netanyahu has rejected those demands and says Israel will keep fighting until it has destroyed Hamas’ military and governing capabilities.

Amid concerns about a wider conflict in the region, Lebanese state media reported an Israeli drone struck a car in the southern Lebanese town of Konin.

A Lebanese security official said Hezbollah militant Ismail al-Zain was killed. Israel’s military called al-Zain a “significant commander” in Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Forces’ anti-tank unit, which has conducted strikes into northern Israel. Hezbollah confirmed the death.