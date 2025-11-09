Lebanon’s Health Ministry confirmed the death toll in Shebaa and later reported that another strike on a car in the southern village of Baraashit had killed one person and wounded four.
The Israeli military later claimed the strike in Baraashit, saying it had killed a Hezbollah member who “was involved in attempts to rehabilitate Hezbollah military infrastructure”.
Another Israeli strike on a car near a hospital in the southern city of Bint Jbeil wounded seven people, according to the Health Ministry.
The latest attacks came as the European Union added its voice to international concern over Israel’s continued strikes despite the nearly year-old truce.
“Focus by all parties must be on preserving the ceasefire and the progress achieved so far,” the European Commission’s foreign affairs spokesman Anouar El Anouni said.
Israel argues that Lebanon is acting too slowly to disarm Hezbollah and insists it has the right to carry out operations to protect its border and citizens from attack.
On Friday NZT it announced a series of strikes in southern Lebanon in advance and urged civilians to evacuate the targeted areas.
