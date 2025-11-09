People assess the damage at the site of an Israeli airstrike in the southern Lebanese village of Toura on November 6. Photo / Fadel Itani, NurPhoto via AFP

People assess the damage at the site of an Israeli airstrike in the southern Lebanese village of Toura on November 6. Photo / Fadel Itani, NurPhoto via AFP

Israeli strikes in Lebanon killed three people and wounded several more on today, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry, with Israel announcing one of the attacks had hit arms smugglers from a group affiliated with Hezbollah.

Lebanon’s official National News Agency reported that two brothers from the town of Shebaa were hit while driving on a road on the slopes of Mt Hermon in the southeast, “causing their SUV to catch fire and resulting in their deaths”.

The Israeli military confirmed it had conducted a strike near Shebaa that killed two smugglers from the Lebanese Resistance Brigades, a group allied with Hezbollah.

“The terrorists were involved in smuggling weapons used by Hezbollah and their activities constituted a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon,” the military said, referring to the ceasefire that sought to end more than a year of hostilities with the Iran-backed militant group.

“The IDF [military] will continue to operate in order to remove any threat posed to the state of Israel,” it warned.