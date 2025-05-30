Israel says its military is acting "with full force" in Gaza as efforts to agree a ceasefire continue. Photo / Getty Images

Israel’s Defence Minister has warned Hamas to accept a ceasefire proposal submitted by US envoy Steve Witkoff “or be annihilated”, after the group said the deal failed to satisfy its demands.

Defence Minister Israel Katz said on Friday the military was acting in Gaza “with full force”, adding: “The Hamas murderers will now be forced to choose: accept the terms of the ‘Witkoff Deal’ for the release of the hostages – or be annihilated.”

According to two sources close to the negotiations, the new proposal involves a 60-day truce, potentially extendable to 70 days, and the release of 10 living hostages and nine bodies in exchange for Palestinian prisoners during the first week.

US President Donald Trump said a deal was “very close” on the ceasefire in Gaza after Israel’s warning.

“They’re very close to an agreement on Gaza,” Trump told reporters. “We’ll let you know about it during the day or maybe tomorrow. And we have a chance of that.”