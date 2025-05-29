Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Hamas says new US-backed truce proposal does not meet demands

AFP
5 mins to read

The new proposal includes a 60-day truce and hostage exchanges. Photo / Jack Guez / AFP

The new proposal includes a 60-day truce and hostage exchanges. Photo / Jack Guez / AFP

The White House says Israel has “signed off” on a new Gaza ceasefire proposal submitted to Hamas, but the Palestinian militant group said the deal failed to satisfy its demands.

Negotiations to end more than 19 months of war have so far failed to achieve a breakthrough, with Israel resuming

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World