Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Israel to let more aid trucks into Gaza, under pressure over hunger crisis

By Gerry Shih, Abbie Cheeseman, Lior Soroka, Siham Shamalakh
Washington Post·
9 mins to read

An Israeli airstrike over northern Gaza as seen from southern Israel on Sunday. Photo / Heidi Levine, The Washington Post

An Israeli airstrike over northern Gaza as seen from southern Israel on Sunday. Photo / Heidi Levine, The Washington Post

Israel was poised on Sunday to begin allowing more trucks of food aid into Gaza, and it resumed supplying power to a critical water treatment plant, marking a political turnaround nearly five months after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Government started tightly controlling the flow of humanitarian aid to pressure Hamas.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save