“Khamenei openly declares that he wants Israel destroyed – he personally gives the order to fire on hospitals,” Katz told reporters.

“He considers the destruction of the state of Israel to be a goal. Such a man can no longer be allowed to exist.”

Israeli health workers inspect the damage at the Soroka hospital after it was hit by an Iranian missile in Be'er Shiva. Photo / Getty Images

The latest escalation came on the seventh day of deadly exchanges between the two countries that have plunged the region into a new crisis, 20 months into the Gaza war.

Hospital director Shlomi Codish said 40 people were injured at the Soroka, where an evacuated surgical building was hit leaving smoke billowing.

“Several wards were completely demolished and there is extensive damage across the entire hospital,” he told journalists at the site.

World Health Organisation director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called attacks on health facilities “appalling”, while UN rights chief Volker Turk said civilians were being treated as “collateral damage”.

‘People are really panicking’

People fleeing the attacks on Iran described frightening scenes and difficult living conditions, including food shortages and limited internet access.

“Those days and nights were very horrifying... hearing sirens, the wailing, the danger of being hit by missiles,” University of Tehran student Mohammad Hassan told AFP, after returning to his native Pakistan.

“People are really panicking,” a 50-year-old Iranian pharmacist who did not want to be named told AFP at the Kapikoy crossing on the Turkish border.

“Yesterday the internet stopped and two major banks were hacked so people couldn’t access their money. And there’s not even enough food.”

Khamenei has rejected Trump’s demand for an “unconditional surrender”, despite the President’s claim that Iran wants to negotiate.

Trump has been deliberately vague about joining the conflict, saying on Wednesday: “I may do it, I may not do it. I mean, nobody knows what I’m going to do.

“The next week is going to be very big,” he added, without further details.

A view of the destruction after an Iranian missile hits Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba, Israel. Photo / Getty Images

Any US involvement would be expected to involve the bombing of a crucial underground Iranian nuclear facility in Fordo, using specially developed bunker-busting bombs.

The White House said Trump would receive an intelligence briefing on Thursday, a US holiday. Top US diplomat Marco Rubio is set to meet his British counterpart for talks expected to focus on the conflict.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump had told aides on Tuesday he had approved attack plans but was holding off to see if Iran would give up its nuclear programme.

The US President had favoured a diplomatic route to end Iran’s nuclear programme, seeking a deal to replace the 2015 agreement he tore up in his first term.

But since Israel unleashed the campaign against Iran last week, Trump has stood behind the key US ally.

In Moscow, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters that any US military intervention would have “truly unpredictable negative consequences”.

Nuclear sites

On Thursday, Israel said it had carried out dozens of fresh raids on Iranian targets overnight, including the partially built Arak nuclear reactor and a uranium enrichment facility in Natanz.

The Israeli military said the Arak site in central Iran had been hit “to prevent the reactor from being restored and used for nuclear weapons development”.

There was a “near-total national internet blackout” in Iran on Wednesday, a London-based watchdog said, with Iran’s Fars news agency confirming tighter internet restrictions after initial curbs imposed last week.

An Israeli military official, who asked not to be named, said on Wednesday that Iran had fired around 400 ballistic missiles and 1000 drones since the conflict began on Friday.

Iranian strikes have killed at least 24 people and injured hundreds since they began, Netanyahu’s office said on Monday.

Iran said on Sunday that Israeli strikes had killed at least 224 people, including military commanders, nuclear scientists and civilians.

Iran had been enriching uranium to 60% – far above the 3.67% limit set by the 2015 deal, but still short of the 90% needed for a nuclear warhead.

Israel has maintained ambiguity on its own arsenal, but the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute says it has 90 nuclear warheads.

- Agence France-Presse