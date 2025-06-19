Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World
Updated

Israel minister says Iran leader ‘can no longer exist’ after hospital hit

By Alice Chancellor
AFP·
5 mins to read

A view of the destruction after an Iranian missile hits Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba, Israel. Photo / Getty Images

A view of the destruction after an Iranian missile hits Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba, Israel. Photo / Getty Images

Israel’s defence minister has warned that Iran’s supreme leader “can no longer be allowed to exist” after a hospital was hit in an Iranian missile strike on Thursday, spiking tensions in the week-old war.

As President Donald Trump dangled the prospect of US involvement, Soroka Hospital in the southern city

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World