Voyager 2023 media awards
Israel-Hamas war: Violence will never deliver peace in Palestine - Is this justice?

By Shane Te Pou
4 mins to read
Palestinians carry a wounded girl after being rescued from under the rubble of buildings that were destroyed by Israeli airstrikes in Jabaliya refugee camp, northern Gaza Strip. Photo / AP

OPINION

A Palestinian baby, blinded in one eye by shrapnel, her parents dead. A row of children’s legs sticking out from under the collapsed walls of a school. A crying father holding his infant, wrapped

