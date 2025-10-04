Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Israel-Hamas war: Pro-Palestinian marches sweep Europe after flotilla intercepted off Gaza

Clément Melki with Rosa Sulleiro in Barcelona
AFP·
4 mins to read

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators hold a giant Palestinian flag as they march past the Colosseum during a protest in support of the Palestinian people and against Israel's interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla in Rome. Photo / Filippo Monteforte, AFP

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators hold a giant Palestinian flag as they march past the Colosseum during a protest in support of the Palestinian people and against Israel's interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla in Rome. Photo / Filippo Monteforte, AFP

Huge numbers have turned out at pro-Palestinian rallies in Europe, calling for an immediate end to the war in Gaza and the release of activists on board a flotilla carrying humanitarian aid to the territory.

Rome police said some 250,000 turned out for a fourth day of protests, after Israel

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save