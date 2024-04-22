Palestinians walk through the destruction in the wake of an Israeli air and ground offensive in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip. Photo / AP

Hundreds of bodies have been found buried in a series of mass graves in Gaza’s Khan Younis, reports suggest.

At least 73 bodies were discovered on Monday at three newly located mass graves inside the courtyard of the city’s Nasser hospital, Al Jazeera reported, with missing women and children among those exhumed.

It comes after Palestinian civil defence crews on Sunday allegedly uncovered a mass grave containing 180 bodies inside the hospital complex, among whom were women and children who have reportedly been missing since Israel first stormed the area two months ago.

The Organisation of Islamic Co-operation called for a war crimes probe following the graves’ discovery, accusing Israel of committing “horrific massacres”. “Hundreds of displaced, wounded, sick people and medical teams have been subjected to torture and abuse before being executed and buried collectively,” it said.

The hospital was the scene of intense fighting in mid-February, before Israeli troops withdrew from the region this month.