“How naive we were, just like on October 7,” Keren said on Wednesday. “We did not know that the Israeli prime minister would be sacrificing you for his ‘victory image’ - would choose over and over to leave you to die.”

Of the roughly 250 people taken hostage in Hamas’s cross-border assault, when militants killed about 1200 in communities across southern Israel, 105 are still in Gaza, according to the Israeli government. Only 71 are still thought to be alive. Their families, suspended in an agonising loop of despair, have pleaded for months with Israeli politicians and international diplomats to bring them home.

The Nir Oz kibbutz home of slain hostage Avraham Munder is seen after his funeral on Wednesday. Photo / Heidi Levine for The Washington Post

On-again, off-again talks to free the hostages and end the war in Gaza - which has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians and more than 300 Israeli soldiers - appeared to hit another impasse this week, despite a new round of talks in Doha, Qatar, and a trip to the region by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has introduced new obstacles, negotiators say, including a demand that Israel be allowed to maintain a lasting military presence along the Gaza-Egypt border. Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, believed to be hiding underground in Gaza surrounded by dozens of hostages, has refused to provide a list confirming which captives are still alive and which are already dead, Israeli officials say.

The bodies of Avraham and Yagev were discovered on Tuesday behind a “false wall” in a subterranean tunnel beneath Khan Younis, according to the Israel Defence Forces, alongside the bodies of Chaim Peri, 80, Alexander Dancyg, 76, Nadav Popplewell, 51, and Yoram Metzger, 80.

Ayala Metzger, Yoram’s daughter-in-law, said the return of his body “flooded me again with a lot of anger, a lot of emotion toward a government that chooses not to return them”.

Metzger has taken part in escalating protests by hostage families, who have filled streets, blocked highways and stormed parliamentary hearings, calling for Netanyahu to secure a deal - whatever the cost - or step down to allow another leader the chance.

Rimon Kirsht Buchshtab mourns at her husband's funeral. Photo / Heidi Levine for The Washington Post

“We keep hoping, we can’t stop,” she said. “But I am angry at myself even now, as I expect a deal to happen.”

Only rarely have the families received signs of life, and even those have been painful. In December, Hamas released a propaganda video featuring Peri and Metzger, their heads shaved and their faces gaunt, made to plead for their release.

The IDF declared Peri, Metzger and Popplewell dead in early June, citing intelligence gathered by troops on the ground and interrogations in Israeli prisons; death notices for Dancyg and Buchshtab came in late July. On Tuesday, after reports in Israeli media the hostages may have been inadvertently killed by the military, IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said an investigation was under way and that the results would be made available to the families and the public.

For now, there is only the grief.

“On the one hand, there is a grave and my grandfather can return to the land he loves so much - the land of Nir Oz that he worked for 50 years - but it is also the realisation that he was kidnapped alive and returned in a coffin, and that this is the end of the story, which is very, very painful and unimaginable,” said Talia Dancyg, the 18-year-old granddaughter of Alexander Dancyg.

Dancyg, a Polish-born historian, dedicated his life to promoting Holocaust education. Hostages who were held with him early in the war and freed in November said he would give history lessons to help pass the time.

“He had a captive audience,” his relatives joked darkly.

Peri and Metzger made similar efforts to comfort and protect the younger hostages, former captive Yelena Trupanov said in an interview with Israeli radio, even though they “knew the truth” of the situation. They were “very smart, salt of the earth, the founders of kibbutzim,” she recalled.

Trupanov’s husband was killed on October 7. As the first anniversary approaches, her 28-year-old son Sasha remains in Gaza.

“I’m afraid that, God forbid, I will reach that date and my son will not be with me,” she said. “And I do not know what it will do to me.”