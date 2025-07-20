People carry the bodies of victims who were killed by Israeli bombardment outside Al-Awda Hospital in the Nuseirat camp for Palestinian refugees in the central Gaza Strip on July 16, 2025. Photo / AFP

Gaza’s civil defence agency said Israeli attacks killed 26 people and wounded more than 100 near two aid centres in the south of the Palestinian territory.

Agency spokesman Mahmud Basal told AFP that 22 were killed near a site southwest of Khan Yunis and four near another centre northwest of Rafah, blaming “Israeli gunfire” for both.

One witness said he headed to the Al-Tina area of Khan Yunis before dawn with five of his relatives to try to get food when “Israeli soldiers” started shooting.

“My relatives and I were unable to get anything,” Abdul Aziz Abed, 37, told AFP. “Every day I go there and all we get is bullets and exhaustion instead of food.”

The Israeli military said it was “looking into” the claims when contacted by AFP.