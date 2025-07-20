Advertisement
Israel-Hamas war: Gaza civil defence says Israeli attacks kill 26 near two aid centres

AFP
3 mins to read

People carry the bodies of victims who were killed by Israeli bombardment outside Al-Awda Hospital in the Nuseirat camp for Palestinian refugees in the central Gaza Strip on July 16, 2025. Photo / AFP

Gaza’s civil defence agency said Israeli attacks killed 26 people and wounded more than 100 near two aid centres in the south of the Palestinian territory.

Agency spokesman Mahmud Basal told AFP that 22 were killed near a site southwest of Khan Yunis and four near another centre northwest of

