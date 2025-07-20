Media restrictions in Gaza and difficulties in accessing many areas mean AFP is unable to independently verify tolls and details provided by the agency and other parties.
The war in Gaza, sparked by militant group Hamas’ deadly attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, has created dire humanitarian conditions for the local population.
The more than two million people who live in the densely populated coastal territory are facing severe shortages of food and other essentials, and doctors have reported a spike in acute malnutrition.
Deaths of people waiting for handouts in huge crowds near aid distribution centres have become a regular occurrence, with the Palestinian authorities blaming Israeli fire.
9 killed near same aid point near Rafah
The civil defence agency reported that nine people were shot and killed near the same aid point in the Al-Shakoush area northwest of Rafah on Friday (local time).
The US-and Israel-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, which took over the running of aid distribution in late May, said 20 people died in Khan Yunis on Wednesday (local time).
But it blamed “agitators in the crowd ... armed and affiliated with Hamas” for creating “a chaotic and dangerous surge” and firing at aid-seekers.
The previous day, the UN said it had recorded 875 people killed in Gaza while trying to get food, including 674 “in the vicinity of GHF [Gaza Humanitarian Foundation] sites”, since it began operating.
The free flow of aid into Gaza is a key demand of Hamas in the indirect talks with Israel for a 60-day ceasefire in the 21-month war.
It also wants a full Israeli military withdrawal from the Gaza Strip.
For its part, Israel wants Hamas to disarm to neutralise it as a security threat and the release of hostages still being held.
Both sides have accused the other of intransigence and holding up a deal.
Hamas’ 2023 attack on Israel led to the deaths of 1219 people, most of them civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.
Of the 251 people taken hostage that day, 49 are still in Gaza, including the 27 the Israeli military says are dead.
Israel’s retaliatory military action has killed 58,667 Palestinians, most of them civilians, according to the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza.
– Agence France-Presse