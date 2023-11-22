Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Israel-Hamas war: ‘A first step’ - what the Israel-Hamas hostage agreement means

Financial Times
By: Neri Zilber and Andrew England
7 mins to read
Families and friends of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza call for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to bring them home during a demonstration in Tel Aviv, Israel earlier this week. Photo / AP

Families and friends of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza call for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to bring them home during a demonstration in Tel Aviv, Israel earlier this week. Photo / AP

Deal is a breakthrough after weeks of war but leaves more to be done and many captives behind.

After 45 days of devastating war, Israel and Hamas have agreed a hostage

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World