Israelis opposed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial overhaul plan set up bonfires and block a highway in Tel Aviv, March 26, 2023. Photo / AP

Civil unrest has broken out in parts of Israel after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired his defence minister for criticising the government’s divisive judicial overhaul, prompting protesters to surge into the streets, universities to shut their doors and union leaders to hint of a looming general strike.

Announced in a one-line statement by the prime minister’s office, the dismissal of Yoav Gallant intensified an already dramatic domestic crisis — one of the gravest in Israeli history — set off by the government’s attempt to give itself greater control over the selection of Supreme Court justices and to limit the court’s authority over parliament.

Gallant’s dismissal unleashed chaotic late-night demonstrations in and around Tel Aviv on Sunday, where protesters blocked a multi-lane highway and set fires in at least two major roads, and in Jerusalem, where crowds broke through police barriers outside Netanyahu’s private residence.

As midnight approached, it also prompted the heads of Israel’s leading research universities to collectively announce that they were closing their classrooms for the immediate future; Israel’s consul-general in New York to resign; and Histadrut, the country’s largest workers’ union, to warn that it may announce a general strike on Monday in conjunction with leading businesses.

The crisis over the future of Israel’s judiciary had already spurred weeks of protest, tensions with the administration of US President Joe Biden, and unrest in the military. Now, it has caused a rift in the governing coalition itself, unusual political coordination from senior academics and rare political intervention from trade unionists.

Gallant was fired after he urged Saturday night that the judicial legislation be postponed, warning that it was causing turmoil in the military and was therefore a threat to Israel’s security.

“The rift within our society is widening and penetrating the Israel Defence Forces,” Gallant said in a televised speech a day before he was dismissed. The schisms, he said, have caused “a clear and immediate and tangible danger to the security of the state — I shall not be a party to this”.

His declaration followed a surge in military reservists’ refusing to fulfil their volunteer duty in protest of the judicial overhaul. Military leaders had warned that a decline in reservists, who form a key part of the air force pilot corps, might soon affect the military’s operational capacity.

Netanyahu did not issue a full explanation for his decision to fire Gallant. But briefing Israeli news reporters, his office said that Gallant had not done enough to dissuade reservists from refusing to serve, implying that Gallant had helped stoke the security risks he warned of.

“We must all stand up strongly against refusals,” Netanyahu said later on social media, without giving further details.

Netanyahu’s decision appeared an unmistakable signal that the government intends to proceed with a final vote in parliament early this week on the first part of its proposed overhaul: a law that would give the government greater control over who sits on the Supreme Court.

But if Netanyahu’s goal in firing Gallant was to muscle through the judicial changes, presenting his country with a fait accompli and neutralising the opposition, it may have backfired. As unruly as some of the protests have been to date, none matched the intensity of the ones that materialised spontaneously late Sunday within minutes of the prime minister’s announcement.

“There comes a time in the history of a people or a person or an organisation when you have to stand up and be counted,” said Daniel Chamovitz, president of Ben-Gurion University, one of the colleges that announced it would shut its doors on Monday. “With what’s happened in Israel over the past three months, and definitely over the past three hours, we decided that the time had come for us to make a stand.”

The protests were so fierce that governing lawmakers, who hours earlier had seemed confident of voting in their changes in the coming days, began to express doubts.

“Even though judicial reform is essential, the house is on fire, the rift in the nation is growing and our job is to stop it,” Miki Zohar, a lawmaker from the prime minister’s party, Likud, said in a television interview early Monday. “If Netanyahu takes the decision to postpone a decision until after Independence Day” — in late April — Zohar said, “we must all support him. Israel above everything, and our security above all.”

Gallant’s dismissal came at a time of rising military threats for Israel and prompted opposition leaders and military experts to question whether Netanyahu had put politics over security.

Within the Israel Defence Forces, morale was already falling amid disquiet about the move against the court. The political crisis comes against the backdrop of a growing Palestinian insurgency in the occupied West Bank; rising tensions with Hezbollah, the Lebanese militia; and fear of an imminent confrontation with Hamas, the Islamic group that controls the Gaza Strip.

Gallant’s firing also raised the possibility of heightened friction between Netanyahu and the Biden administration, which has become increasingly vocal about its reservations over the judicial plan.

Gallant, 64, was appointed less than three months ago, fending off competition from a more extreme member of the coalition with far less military experience. His appointment had eased fears in Washington that Netanyahu might appoint a far-right lawmaker to oversee Israel’s powerful military, which receives considerable US aid and technical assistance.

A former naval commando, Gallant had faced calls from former military colleagues to speak out against the judicial overhaul. In recent days, fellow former naval commandos held protests outside his home to put pressure on him to break ranks. And reserve pilots sent him text messages every time one decided to suspend service to protest the court plan.

Responding to his dismissal on social media, Gallant said, “The security of the State of Israel has always been and will always remain the mission of my life.” There was no immediate announcement about his replacement.

His removal prompted consternation among opposition lawmakers and military analysts.

Yossi Yehoshua, a commentator on military affairs for Yediot Ahronot, a major centrist newspaper, said on social media that Gallant’s dismissal at a time of such peril for Israel was “a danger to the security of the state that could cost lives”.





This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Written by: Patrick Kingsley

©2023 THE NEW YORK TIMES