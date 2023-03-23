Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has delivered congratulations to President-elect Trump

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was forced to delay his visit to Britain after a number of Israeli pilots refused to fly him here amid mass protests over his plans for legal reform.

It is understood the Israeli government was unable to find a pilot willing to take him to London, forcing the prime minister to delay his trip.

A similar incident occurred during the Israeli prime minister’s visit to Rome earlier this month.

Critics of the reforms claim they will turn Israel into a “dictatorship” as they will weaken the supreme court and increase the government’s influence over the appointment of judges.

Netanyahu, who is standing trial on fraud and corruption charges that he strongly denies, maintains that the reforms will strip the courts of a Left-wing bias.

It came amid reports that Yoav Gallant, Netanyahu’s defence minister, was considering openly challenging the prime minister to abandon the reforms.

Gallant is said to have warned Netanyahu in a private meeting that the risk of a mass walkout by Israeli military reservists over the proposed legal reforms could severely undermine national security.

But late last night, Netanyahu refused to back down on the reforms and said parts of the programme would be put before the Israeli parliament for a vote next week.

In a televised address, he said he was determined to proceed with “responsible judicial reforms”.

”We cannot allow any dispute to endanger our collective future,” he added. “I will do everything to calm the situation and bring cohesion.”

His insistence on pushing the reforms through increases the likelihood of intensified protests across Israel, where tens of thousands of people have already taken to the streets.

The internal crisis could lead to Netanyahu further delaying his UK visit, should he feel the need to remain in the country and hold his coalition together.

However, Israeli media reported he would be leaving for London at 4am local time today in order to keep his meeting with the prime minister.

Israeli officials said the regional threat posed by Iran is due to be at the top of the agenda with Rishi Sunak.

Netanyahu is also to hold a meeting with Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, for a discussion on tackling “global terrorism”.

”Their meeting will focus on the Iranian issue and the need to formulate a united international front against Iran in order to stop its nuclear programme,” a spokesman for the Israeli government said.

Yesterday it was reported Ronen Bar, the director of Shin Bet, Israel’s internal security services, had warned Netanyahu that the row over reforms was taking the nation to a “dangerous place”.

Bar is also said to have presented Netanyahu with a “very dark picture” of the consequences of the controversial reforms.