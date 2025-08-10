Advertisement
Islamabad has long dreamed of finding enough oil to turn around Pakistan’s fortunes

By Rick Noack, Shaiq Hussain
Washington Post·
5 mins to read

Governments in Pakistan have dreamed for decades of finding and extracting enough oil to turn around the country’s economic fortunes, but none of their attempts have succeeded. Photo / Getty

When United States President Donald Trump announced a deal last week to exploit Pakistan’s “massive” oil reserves, Pakistanis were puzzled.

Governments in Pakistan have dreamed for decades of finding and extracting enough oil to turn around the country’s economic fortunes, but none of their attempts have succeeded.

