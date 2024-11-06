- An Iranian student was transferred to a “specialised care” centre after protesting harassment over her clothing.
- Activists fear she may be confined to a psychiatric institution, as has happened before.
- Amnesty International called the reports "alarming," noting Iran's history of equating dress defiance with "mental disorders."
An Iranian student who stripped to her underwear in Tehran to protest alleged harassment over her clothing has been transferred to a centre of “specialised care”, the Iranian Embassy in Paris said Wednesday.
“The student in question suffers from psychological fragility and was transferred by an ambulance of the emergency social services to a specialised care centre,” it said, without giving further details about the centre.
Concern has grown over the whereabouts and welfare of the young woman, with activists worried authorities could confine her in a psychiatric institution.
The statement from the Paris embassy described her as a mother of two children who was separated from her husband.