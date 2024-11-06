“Once she has recovered she will resume her studies at the university. Although, of course, the final decision rests with the institutions concerned,” the embassy said.

Persian-language media outlets outside Iran have reported that university security guards harassed her over what she was wearing, ripping her headscarf and clothes. She then took most of them off in protest.

Footage shows her defiantly walking down the street before plain clothes agents bundle her into an unmarked car and drive away.

Activists say there are past examples of Iran’s authorities sending women who show opposition to the Islamic system to psychiatric institutions, particularly during the 2022-2023 nationwide protests.

This image grab from a UGC video posted on November 2, 2024 and widely shared on social media, shows a female student in her underwear outside Tehran's Islamic Azad University. Photo / AFP

Amnesty International said late on Tuesday that reports she was “taken to an unnamed psychiatric hospital are very alarming”, adding that it had “previously documented how Iran’s authorities equate defying compulsory veiling with ‘mental disorders’ that need ‘treatment’”.

In Tehran, the Government has dismissed reports that the incident began with a dispute over her dress and denied she was violently arrested.

The Iranian Embassy statement said that “for her family the student needs care” and that it was essential to respect her “dignity, intimacy and private life”.

But the video of the student strolling calmly in Tehran amid other women in black Islamic chador dress has, for many, made her an icon for the struggle of Iranian women for their rights.

Under the dress code mandatory in Iran, women must wear a headscarf and loose-fitting clothes in public.

US-based opposition campaigner Masih Alinejad, who for years has pushed for the abolition of the obligatory headscarf in Iran, said she had been told by associates of the woman that she was “not only mentally sound but also a lively, courageous woman filled with joy and vitality”.