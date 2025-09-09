Advertisement
Intense IDF air strikes leave Gazans choosing whether to go to refugee camps in south or stay

Daily Telegraph UK
7 mins to read

A view of Mushtaha Tower located west of Gaza City being hit by Israeli airstrikes last week as smoke rises afterwards in Gaza Strip. Photo / Getty Images

The Mushtaha Tower came down within seconds of impact, sinking into a cloud of dust after the Israeli missile struck its base.

“Now the bolt is being removed from the gates of hell in Gaza,” said Israel Katz, the Israeli Defence Minister, moments earlier as he ordered the building’s evacuation.

