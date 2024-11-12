Ashlee Good, 38, Dawn Singleton, 25, Jade Young, 47, Pikria Darchia, 55, Yixuan Cheng, 27 and 30-year-old security guard Faraz Tahir were killed in the attack.

At least 12 other people were taken to hospital with stab wounds, including a nine-month-old baby who was released following treatment.

NSW Police inspector Amy Scott ended 40-year-old Cauchi’s rampage when she shot him on level five of the complex as shoppers fled.

The court was told Cauchi was receiving treatment for schizophrenia, but from about late-2019 his medication began to be reduced.

Joel Cauchi fatally stabbed six people and wounded about a dozen others in April.

From early 2020 until the time of the attack, he received no treatment at all despite there being evidence of his deteriorating mental health.

NSW State Coroner Teresa O’Sullivan expressed her condolences to the family and loved-ones of those who were killed.

“The events of the 13th of April remain raw and painful for all those that have been impacted,” she said.

Counsel assisting Peggy Dwyer SC said such mass casualty events were rare in Australia and could expose deficiencies or flaws in the systems intended to deal with them.

“When they do happen, they happen quickly and they cause chaos,” she said.

“They provide an opportunity to learn with a view to saving lives … in the future.”

There was significant public interest in how large companies like Scentre Group, which operated the shopping centre, prepared for mass casualty events, Dr Dwyer said.

The evidence was expected to show no alarm sounded within Westfield Bondi Junction until about one minute after Cauchi was shot dead and more than seven minutes after the first victim was attacked, the court was told.

“It’s presently unclear why it took so long for the alarm to sound,”Dwyer said.

The inquest is due to run from April 28 to May 30.