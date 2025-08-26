Advertisement
Inflation sweetener? Denmark plans tax cut on chocolate and coffee

By Jenny Gross
New York Times·
3 mins to read

In Denmark, the Government has proposed removing a long-standing tax on chocolate and coffee to give some relief to consumers. Photo / 123rf

As food prices continue to soar in Denmark, the Government has proposed removing a long-standing tax on chocolate and coffee to give some relief to consumers.

“We have chosen something that will have an immediate effect on Danes, who will immediately feel that they have more money at their disposal,”

