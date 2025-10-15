Advertisement
Inflatable animal outfits now popular at Portland anti-Ice protests, to deflate claims of violence

Ashley Fetters Maloy
Washington Post·
6 mins to read

Protesters in costumes outside the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement building on September 27 in Portland, Oregon. Photo / Getty Images

Brooks Brown had a revelation this month when he watched federal agents pepper-spray an anti-Ice demonstrator who was dressed in an inflatable frog costume.

At United States protests Brown has seen and attended in the past, participants had come decked out in protective gear in preparation for tear gas or

