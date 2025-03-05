Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

In mass child sex abuse case in France, early warnings went unheeded

By Catherine Porter, Aurelien Breeden and Ségolène Le Stradic
New York Times·
8 mins to read

Lawyers get ready before the trial of Joël Le Scouarnec, a former surgeon, in Vannes, France, last month. It is considered to be the country’s largest ever paedophilia case. Photo / Philippe Lopez / AFP

Lawyers get ready before the trial of Joël Le Scouarnec, a former surgeon, in Vannes, France, last month. It is considered to be the country’s largest ever paedophilia case. Photo / Philippe Lopez / AFP

Joël Le Scouarnec is charged with raping or sexually assaulting 299 people, mostly his young patients. His family’s testimony suggested a culture of silence around sexual abuse by him and others.

The alarms about Joël Le Scouarnec’s sexual desire for children had been ringing for years, well before he was

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World