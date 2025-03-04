- Joel Le Scouarnec, a former surgeon, admitted to abusing children while working at hospitals from 1989 to 2014.
- Le Scouarnec documented his assaults in diaries and was previously convicted in 2020 for abusing four children.
- Despite past warnings and a 2005 conviction for possessing abusive images, he practised until 2017.
French paedophile surgeon Joel Le Scouarnec said today that he had two distinct personalities; as both “a good surgeon” and a “pervert” who had no qualms about what he did to his patients, most of whom were minors.
Le Scouarnec, 74, has been on trial in the western city of Vannes since last week in one of France’s largest child sex abuse cases.
The majority of Le Scouarnec’s victims were children whom he is believed to have abused while they were waking up from anaesthetic or during post-op check-ups at a dozen hospitals between 1989 and 2014.
“My paedophile activity was one thing and my professional activity was another, and this paedophile activity had no impact on my professional activity,” he said in court.