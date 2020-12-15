Website of the Year
In life, she defied Alzheimer's. In death, her brain may show how

New York Times
By: Jennie Erin Smith

A woman in Colombia with a rare genetic mutation recently made the ultimate donation to science.

Aliria Rosa Piedrahita de Villegas carried a rare genetic mutation that had all but guaranteed she would develop Alzheimer's

