In emaciated children, Gaza’s hunger is laid bare

There is never enough.

Najwa Hussein Hajjaj, 6, displaced from Shuja'iyya and suffering from severe malnutrition, in Gaza City. Photo / Saher Alghorra, The New York Times

Najwa Hussein Hajjaj, 6, has lost 42% of her body weight in the last two months, going from about 15kg to 9.5kg. Najwa needs specially prepared meals because of an oesophagus condition, but her family can barely find any food at all. Doctors have diagnosed her with severe malnutrition.

Bashir Sami Ashour's family cooks soup over a fire, lacking cooking gas due to the blockade of aid into the Gaza Strip for more than two months. Photo / Saher Alghorra, The New York Times

People struggle to find fuel for hospital generators, cars and cooking stoves. Families have resorted to burning wood or even trash.

Pastry shops like this one, along with grocery stores, have long since run out of anything to sell. Bakeries have no fuel to bake with. Photo / Saher Alghorra, The New York Times

Pastry shops, along with grocery stores, have long since run out of anything to sell. Bakeries have no fuel to bake with.

A boy fills plastic containers with water to carry to his family - an even harder task for those weakened by malnutrition. Photo / Saher Alghorra, The New York Times

There is no electricity and little clean water available in Gaza, so people dig for whatever water they can find. Then, they lug it away in plastic containers – an ever harder task for people weakened by malnutrition.

Vegetable markets in Gaza City were bustling before the war. But with nothing being imported and Gaza's farmland mostly destroyed or inaccessible because of evacuation orders, there is now little produce for sale. Photo / Saher Alghorra, The New York Times

Vegetable markets in Gaza City were bustling before the war. But with nothing being imported and Gaza’s farmland mostly destroyed or inaccessible because of evacuation orders, there is now little produce for sale.

A Palestinian child buys a few vegetables from a street vendor in Gaza City. Photo / Saher Alghorra, The New York Times

What few fruits and vegetables are available are far too expensive for most families, so if they buy at all, they buy by the piece, not by the usual kilogram. This week, locally grown tomatoes cost US$11.30 ($18.70) per kg and locally grown cucumbers cost US$10 ($17) per kg at a market in Gaza City.

Tents are surrounded by destroyed housing, in Jabalia camp. Photo / Saher Alghorra, The New York Times

Ordered by the Israeli military to leave growing swathes of Gaza, people have been herded into ever-smaller zones. About 90% of Gaza’s population of roughly 2 million has been displaced from home. Most have been displaced multiple times since the war began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas led a deadly surprise attack on Israel, drawing a crushing military retaliation.

Najwa Hussein Hajjaj, 6, is suffering from severe malnutrition. Photo / Saher Alghorra, The New York Times

Najwa’s family was displaced from Shajaiye to Gaza City and now lives in a tent. Jordanian authorities, who heard about her case, are trying to evacuate her to receive medical care abroad, her family said.

With bakeries closed for lack of wheat flour and fuel, people grind pasta down into flour that they can bake into bread.

Gaza City's Jaber Mill receives between 400 and 500 kilograms of lentils, rice, pasta and other goods a day for grinding. Photo / Saher Alghorra, The New York Times

Lentils, too, are being ground into flour for patties or bread. In all, people bring between 400 and 500kg of lentils, rice, pasta and other dry goods a day, some of it saved from when more aid was entering Gaza, to Gaza City’s Jaber Mill, which grinds it down. The owner, Ahmed Jaber, said some people had no choice but to grind up spoiled or rotten supplies.

Residents of the northernmost part of Gaza have fled the fighting to this school, now a shelter for displaced people, in Gaza City. Photo / Saher Alghorra, The New York Times

Residents of the northernmost part of Gaza have fled the fighting to a school, now a shelter, in Gaza City. They line up their buckets to reserve a turn to fill them whenever the school’s water main starts pumping or when a water truck comes by. Those who arrive too late miss their chance.

Palestinians in Jabalia camp line up for food. Photo / Saher Alghorra, The New York Times

As bakeries closed and aid groups ran out of supplies to distribute to families, local charity kitchens became some of the only places many Palestinians in Gaza could find food.

Displaced children eat soup at a grocery in central Gaza City that had been providing free meals but expected to close soon as stocks of food ran out. Photo / Saher Alghorra, The New York Times

Adeel Adeeb Sukkar ran one kitchen in Gaza City, relying on donations from relatives abroad to provide free meals to 500 desperate displaced families a day.

By Sunday, with his stocks gone, he had been forced to close.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Written by: Vivian Yee

Photographs by: Saher Alghorra

©2025 THE NEW YORK TIMES