Impatient Burger King customer fires gun at drive-thru over long wait time

Woman shoots at Burger King drive thru employees. Photo / Memphis Police Department

Memphis Police are searching for a woman who fired a gun at a Burger King drive-thru window after waiting too long to be served.

According to the Memphis Police Department, the incident occurred on Tuesday, March 30. Witnesses said the customer was upset with her wait time at the drive-thru on Winchester Rd. She walked up to the window and argued with one of the employees, Fox News reports.

The restaurant's security footage showed the woman went back to her vehicle and grabbed a gun. She returned to the drive-thru window and fired several shots at the staff.

Luckily, workers at the fast-food chain escaped the shooting and ran out to a back door. Police said no one was harmed.

The woman returned to her car and left the scene. She was accompanied by a man who was the driver of the grey sedan.

Authorities took to social media to post the incident. According to police, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Aggravated Assault 5305 Winchester Road Report#2103012830ME On Tuesday, March 30, 2021, Memphis Police responded to a... Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Friday, April 2, 2021

In a statement to FOX13, Burger King said that they do not condone violence of any kind and are co-operating with police.

"We do not tolerate or condone violence of any kind at our restaurants because the safety of our team members and guests is our top priority. Fortunately, no one in the restaurant was injured during this incident. The restaurant operator is fully co-operating with authorities on their ongoing investigation."