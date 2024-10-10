'Mr President Trump, former President Trump – get a life, man, help these people,' says Joe Biden. Photo / Getty Images.

Biden then stopped, looked directly into the television camera and said in mock commander-in-chief style: “Mr President Trump, former President Trump – get a life, man, help these people.”

He took another potshot on his way out, saying that “the public will hold him accountable” at the ballot box in November.

Biden dropped out of the 2024 race and handed the baton to his Vice-President after a disastrous debate against Trump, but is keenly aware the way his administration handles the hurricane response could weigh on her election chances.

A resident tows an air mattress with people on it through flooded streets in Tampa due to Hurricane Milton in Florida. Photo / AFP

‘Lies’

Harris also attacked the former President, after he spoke about wind turbines in a campaign speech where he mocked its proponents for thinking it “sounds so wonderful”.

“Yesterday, I met with members of the federal team that is working around the clock to deliver relief to Americans affected by Helene and Milton,” Harris said on X while on the campaign trail in Nevada.

“Meanwhile, Donald Trump spread lies and educated us about the sound of the wind.”

Meanwhile, Donald Trump spread lies and educated us about the sound of the wind. pic.twitter.com/q5OTy3Ilug — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 10, 2024

Far from fostering national unity in the face of catastrophe, the double whammy of hurricanes has fuelled US political divisions less than four weeks before an agonisingly close and bitterly fought election.

“Hopefully on January 20, you’re going to have somebody who’s really going to help you,” Trump said in a video message on Thursday to the people of Florida, where he lives, in a reference to the date the next president will be sworn into office.

Trump has repeatedly taken aim at Harris and Biden, slamming them for being out of Washington when Helene hit two weeks ago and then falsely claiming the White House had not been in contact with the governors of affected states.

Biden accused Trump of an “onslaught of lies” including that money for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (Fema) was being diverted to migrants; that flood-hit property is confiscated; and that storm victims are only getting $750 in total compensation.

A woman collects debris caused by the destruction of the tornado's path in Cocoa Beach, Florida. Photo / AFP

US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said hurricane recovery workers were now receiving threats online.

“We are seeing horrific hate speech,” Mayorkas told a White House briefing, adding that it was a “motivating force for people to do harm, and it has got to stop”.

‘So stupid’

As Milton left a trail of devastation across Florida and at least 10 people dead, the conservative Republican governor and former presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis further stirred things up over claims that he’d refused to take calls from Harris.

“What she’s doing is she’s trying to inject herself into this because of her political campaign,” said DeSantis, adding that he “didn’t even know she was trying to reach me”.

DeSantis added: “I don’t have time for those games. I don’t care about her campaign. Obviously I’m not a supporter of hers.”

A crane collapsed into a building in downtown St Petersburg yesterday due to Hurricane Milton in Florida. Photo / AFP

In a brief moment of bipartisanship, Biden said on Wednesday as Hurricane Milton drew near that the Florida governor had been “very gracious” when they spoke.

But he also launched into another condemnation of right-wing hurricane misinformation – especially conspiracy theories spread by pro-Trump Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene that the hurricanes were geo-engineered.

“It’s so stupid,” he said. “It’s got to stop.”