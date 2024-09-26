A house on the shoreline ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Helene in Alligator Point, Florida. Photo / AFP
Driving rain has flooded roadways and closed down airports in Florida as an intensifying Hurricane Helene marched toward the state’s panhandle region, bringing the threat of a potentially deadly storm surge to much of the coastline.
The storm became a major category three hurricane with sustained winds near 193km/h, the National Hurricane Centre said, and was expected to continue gaining power.
Helene was forecast to land in the evening in Florida’s Big Bend region, possibly as a category four storm with sustained winds in excess of 209km/h.
Officials pleaded with residents in the storm’s path to heed mandatory evacuation orders or face life-threatening conditions.
Helene’s surge - the wall of seawater pushed on land by hurricane-force winds - could rise to as much as 6.1 metres in some spots, as tall as a two-storey house.
“A really unsurvivable scenario is going to play out” in the coastal area, said National Hurricane Centre director Michael Brennan, with water capable of destroying buildings and carrying cars pushing inland.
Strong rain bands were whipping parts of coastal Florida and rainfall has already lashed Georgia, South Carolina, central and western North Carolina and portions of Tennessee.
Atlanta, hundreds of kilometres north of Florida’s Big Bend, was under a tropical storm warning.