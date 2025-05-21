Home / World

How Vladimir Putin turned Brazil into a spy factory

By Michael Schwirtz and Jane Bradley
New York Times·
18 mins to read

Russia’s intelligence services turned Brazil into an assembly line for deep-cover operatives. A team of federal agents from the South American country has been quietly dismantling it.

Artem Shmyrev had everyone fooled. The Russian intelligence officer seemed to have built the perfect cover identity. He ran a successful 3D printing business and shared an upscale apartment in Rio de Janeiro with his Brazilian girlfriend and a fluffy orange-and-white Maine coon cat.

But most important, he had an authentic birth certificate

