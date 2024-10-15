Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

How Israel’s army uses Palestinians as human shields in Gaza

By Natan Odenheimer, Bilal Shbair and Patrick Kingsley
New York Times·
14 mins to read
Israeli soldiers during a military tour for journalists of a tunnel under a UN site in Gaza. The New York Times later found that a Palestinian had been forced to explore the tunnel. Photo / Sergey Ponomarev, The New York Times

Israeli soldiers during a military tour for journalists of a tunnel under a UN site in Gaza. The New York Times later found that a Palestinian had been forced to explore the tunnel. Photo / Sergey Ponomarev, The New York Times

Israeli soldiers and Palestinian former detainees say troops have regularly forced captured Gazans to carry out life-threatening tasks, including inside Hamas tunnels.

After Israeli soldiers found Mohammed Shubeir hiding with his family in early March, they detained him for roughly 10 days before releasing him without charge, he said.

During

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World