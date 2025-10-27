Advertisement
How a line drawn by 19th-century Britain stokes Pakistan-Taliban tension

Rick Noack, Haq Nawaz Khan, Shaiq Hussain
Washington Post·
6 mins to read

A Taliban security personnel stands over an armoured tank bearing a Taliban flag in Kabul. Photo / Wakil Kohsar, AFP

To Pakistan, it’s a fixed border. To Afghanistan, it’s merely hypothetical.

It’s the Durand Line: a legacy of the British Empire that’s dividing the neighbours today.

For weeks, Pakistani and Afghan forces have fought across - and over - the frontier drawn by 19th-century Britain through historically Pashtun lands.

