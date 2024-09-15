A fuel truck has exploded on a road in Haiti’s southern peninsula, killing at least 25 people, according to local media, and leaving dozens of survivors with serious burns.
Haiti Prime Minister Garry Conille visited the site, near the coastal city of Miragoane in the department of Nippes, and said some of the most seriously injured victims were evacuated by helicopter to receive medical care.
“This is a horrible scene, what I have just witnessed,” he said in a statement.
Earlier, Conille said emergency teams were working to “save the lives of the seriously injured,” and pledged government support for the victims and their families.
Media outlet Radio RFM said 25 people died in the incident that took place early on Sunday.Earlier, authorities in Nippes said 16 bodies were completely charred and unrecognisable, and 40 people had been taken to the local hospital with burns.