A Georgia Southern University studeny was killed in a freak accident when he was hit by a small plane’s propeller. Photo / Google

A US high school student has died instantly after a planned outing with his dinner date went tragically wrong.

Sani Aliyu had rented out a plane to surprise his date where they were flown to a location in Georgia piloted by two friends.

But he tragically died upon return to Statesboro-Bulloch County Airport after he accidentally walked into a still-spinning propeller.

“They flew to Savannah to go on a date, flew back, landed at the Statesboro Airport, and the young lady got off the plane, and he got off the airplane and walked toward the front of the plane, and when he did, the propeller hit him,” Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch told the Statesboro Herald.

The gruesome freak accident happened after the single-engine Cessna had “taxied onto the ramp area” and was stationary at around 10.35pm, a US Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson said.

It was confirmed four people were on the plane, including the pilot and co-pilot.

“Nobody is really at fault of anything. It was an accident,” a spokesperson for Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office said.

A spokesperson from the victim’s school, Dr Aileen Dowell, said they are devastated by the incident and loss of one of their students.

“We were deeply saddened to hear about the traffic incident that involved one of our students Sunday night.

“I have already been in touch with his family and professors, and we have mobilised all available resources to provide counseling and any other assistance the university can give.”







