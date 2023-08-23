Voyager 2023 media awards

Helicopters, a zip line and prayers: How a cable car rescue got its happy ending

New York Times
By: Christina Goldbaum , Zia ur-Rehman and Salman Masood
7 mins to read
Six children, two adults have been successfully rescued from a cable car dangling 900ft from the ground in Pakistan. Video / AP

Eight people, including seven students heading to a nearby school, were saved after being stranded for hours hundreds of metres above a valley in a remote, mountainous region of Pakistan.

It was Tuesday morning, and

