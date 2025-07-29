More than 80,000 people have been evacuated in the Chinese capital alone because of the intense rainstorms. Photo / Getty Images

Heavy rains leave 30 dead in the Chinese capital, prompting authorities to evacuate 80,000

Heavy rains in the Chinese capital of Beijing have killed 30 people and prompted authorities to evacuate 80,000, state media said today.

Intense rainstorms have pummelled swathes of northern China this week, including the capital and the provinces of Hebei, Jilin, and Shandong.

“The latest round of heavy rainstorms has left 30 people dead in Beijing as of midnight Monday,” state news agency Xinhua said, citing the city’s municipal flood control headquarters.

More than 80,000 people have been evacuated in the Chinese capital alone, local state-run outlet Beijing Daily said on social media.

It added that “continuous extreme heavy rainfall caused major disasters”.