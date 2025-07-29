Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Heavy rains leave 30 dead in the Chinese capital, prompting authorities to evacuate 80,000

AFP
2 mins to read

More than 80,000 people have been evacuated in the Chinese capital alone because of the intense rainstorms. Photo / Getty Images

More than 80,000 people have been evacuated in the Chinese capital alone because of the intense rainstorms. Photo / Getty Images

Heavy rains in the Chinese capital of Beijing have killed 30 people and prompted authorities to evacuate 80,000, state media said today.

Intense rainstorms have pummelled swathes of northern China this week, including the capital and the provinces of Hebei, Jilin, and Shandong.

“The latest round of heavy rainstorms has

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save