US District Judge Allison Burroughs ruled the US government cannot enforce President Trump's proclamation against Harvard. Photo / Sophie Park, Bloomberg via Getty Images
A court on Thursday put a temporary stay on Donald Trump’s latest effort to stop foreign students from enrolling at Harvard, as the US President’s battle with one of the world’s most prestigious universities intensified.
A proclamation issued by the White House late on Wednesday sought to bar most newinternational students at Harvard from entering the country, and said existing foreign enrollees risked having their visas terminated.
“Harvard’s conduct has rendered it an unsuitable destination for foreign students and researchers,” the order said.
“[It] is part of a concerted and escalating campaign of retaliation by the government in clear retribution for Harvard’s exercising its First Amendment rights to reject the government’s demands to control Harvard’s governance, curriculum, and the ‘ideology’ of its faculty and students.”