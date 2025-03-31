More and more women have come forward to accuse Al-Fayed, who besides Harrods also owned Premier League football club Fulham, following the September release of a BBC investigation into the claims of rape and assault.

One was just 16 when she says Al-Fayed assaulted her.

Those who wish to make a claim via the fund must do so before March 31, 2026.

Any applicant could make claims for various amounts depending on the level of harm.

Harrods department store in Knightsbridge is setting up a fund to compensate dozens of women who accused the late owner Mohamed Al-Fayed of sexual assault. Photo / Getty Images

For example, women can claim an indemnity of £10,000 if they were forced to undergo intrusive gynaecological examinations to check if they had sexually transmitted diseases or were virgins.

All those who apply will receive an apology from Harrods.

But the department store said that women who refuse to undergo psychological examination would receive less compensation.

And if any applicant accepts an offer of compensation it will be treated as a “full and final settlement”, waiving their right to pursue action for damages.

Leigh Day Solicitors, which represents several of Al-Fayed’s accusers, said the proposal could be acceptable.

But Kingsley Hayes, a lawyer for the firm KP Law working on behalf of the Justice for Harrods victims’ association, criticised the fund.

“By controlling the process and outcomes, Harrods retains the upper hand, ensuring that any redress offered is on their terms and falls short of addressing the true impact on those affected,” Hayes said.

Since the BBC documentary’s release, more than 420 professed victims and witnesses have contacted Justice For Harrods.

The police say they have been contacted by more than 90 people accusing Al-Fayed of abuse.

- Agence France-Presse