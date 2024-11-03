Sexual violence, threats and spying - Mohamed Al-Fayed’s accusers speak out

Cheska Hill-Wood was 19 in 1994 when she began working for the former tycoon, who died last year at the age of 94.

Fayed was there from the moment they interviewed, they explained.

Cheska, who was an art student, believes Fayed’s team spotted her photo in a magazine before she was contacted by Harrods.

“I guess my face fitted his requirements. I was young and very naive,” she said.

After being hired, a Harrods doctor subjected Jen and Cheska to gynaecological examinations.

“The doctor made no bones about the fact that I was being checked to make sure that I was clean,” said Jen, who is now 54.

“And when I asked him what that meant, he said he needed to know that I was a virgin.”

‘Terrified’

Fayed demanded that she never have a boyfriend.

“We weren’t allowed to have any sexual relationships with anybody,” she explained.

During five years at Harrods, Jen said she suffered “several sexual assaults” and attempted rape in Fayed’s office and at his London residence on Park Lane.

Harrods has said that it has been contacted by more than 250 people seeking to negotiate an out-of-court settlement. London police says it has been contacted by 60 people, with accusations stretching back to 1979.

Jen said she “was ashamed” and “too terrified” to tell colleagues or her family about the assaults at the time.

Like many other accusers, she talked about phones being tapped and cameras in the offices.

Mohammed Al-Fayed speaks to media at Fulham's Craven Cottage ground in London on August 3, 2010. Photo / AFP

When she had a secret romantic relationship, Fayed summoned her and gave her a list of the places the couple had been seen together, confirming her fears of being followed.

“It made me realise that it wasn’t paranoia, it was actually happening.”

“I hoped I was the only one,” said Jen, adding she was “horrified” by the number of people coming forward to accuse Fayed.

The catalyst was the airing of the BBC documentary Al Fayed: Predator at Harrods in September.

Multiple ex-Harrods employees accused Al-Fayed of sexual abuse. Photo / AFP

After the broadcast, Harrods, which was taken over by Qatari interests in 2010, “condemned” the behaviour of its former owner and apologised for abandoning the “victims”.

Jen, who asked that her last name not be used, waited until the day after the documentary aired to tell her husband and parents of her experience at Harrods.

‘Absolute monster’

Cheska Hill-Wood told her mother about her attack right away.

She was an aspiring actress and Fayed had offered to introduce her to his son Dodi, a producer.

Fayed took her up to his room one evening after work and auditioned her for a film about Peter Pan.

She was made to wear a swimsuit for the camera and recite the script lines “take me, take me please”.

The then 60-year-old grabbed her and kissed her forcefully, said Cheska.

Alleged victims Gemma (left), Lindsay and Jen pose for a photograph outside the venue of a press conference held by the legal team featured in "Al-Fayed: Predator at Harrods", in London. Photo / AFP

She managed to escape and never set foot in the office or in Harrods again.

Both women spoke to the media shortly after. Jen told her story in Vanity Fair magazine in the 1990s under the condition of anonymity, but a Harrods security official contacted her to threaten her and her family.

Fayed sued the magazine for defamation and a settlement was reached “out of respect for a grieving father” after his son Dodi died alongside Princess Diana in a 1997 car crash in Paris.

Cheska spoke in the 1990s for a documentary that was never broadcast.

She spoke again in 2017, with her face uncovered, for UK television station Channel Four.

“But nothing happened after that. The police did not pursue,” Fayed, she said, adding the ordeal had left her desperate.

Both spoke of their “anger” after his death last year.

“This absolute monster has gone to the ground, not being prosecuted. The anger is huge,” said Cheska, who is now 50.

She now hopes that the “many people doing his dirty work”, such as setting up medical appointments and recruiting women, will face justice.