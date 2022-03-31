Baxter was filmed on CCTV purchasing tools, cleaning fluid and a fuel can from Bunnings. Video / ABC News

Video footage played in court has shown the moment Rowan Baxter purchased the tools and instruments he later used in the murder of Hannah Clarke and their three children.

At 6pm on February 17, 2020, two days before the horrific murders, Baxter was filmed on CCTV purchasing zip ties, cleaning fluid and a fuel can from Bunnings.

Wearing a black graphic singlet, black shorts and sneakers, he can be seen browsing the shelves before he goes to pay.

On the morning of February 19, the 42-year-old is also filmed going into a Caltex petrol station, where he bought 4.6 litres of fuel and three Kinder Surprises. Then he went to Clarke's home in Camp Hill in Queensland.

While his estranged wife was about to start the school run, Baxter forced himself into their car, which he doused in petrol and set alight.

The horrific deaths of Hannah Clarke and Aaliyah, Laianah and Trey shocked Australia. Picture / Supplied

Although he and the three children died at the scene, Clarke died in hospital that night. Despite severe burns to 97 per cent of her body, she gave her testimony to police three times before her death.

On Wednesday, the Coroner's Court also heard the call Baxter made to a men's helpline at 4.41pm on the day before the murders.

He told the responder he had been "put through the ringer" and spoke about the DVO Clarke placed on him after he tried to abduct their 4-year-old daughter Laianah.

On Boxing Day months before the murders, Baxter suddenly took Laianah after having a disagreement with Clarke while on a public road.

Witnessing the argument, Dr Julie-Ann Humphries said Baxter appeared to be "on a mission", the ABC reports.

"The children were crying and screaming out, 'no, stop' and a man and a small child were walking very quickly towards a blue sedan,'' Humphries told the court.

"He entered the car with the child on his side … and as he was entering the car he unfortunately bumped her head on the way into the car.

"He started the car and drove off in quite a hurry."

Rowan Baxter was a former player for the Warriors. Photo / Supplied

Under the condition of the order, Baxter was not allowed to have contact with Clarke or their children. However, in the weeks before the murders, he assaulted Clarke.

Despite this, police at the time believed there was not enough evidence to support a charge of assault occasioning bodily harm, which is the more severe charge which carries a maximum penalty of seven years. Instead Baxter was charged with common assault and released on bail.