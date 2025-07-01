Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

H2A rocket retires; Japan’s space industry eyes H3 for market success

By The Japan News
Washington Post·
2 mins to read

The H2A rocket, on its 50th and final launch, is seen at the Tanegashima Space Centre in Kagoshima Prefecture on Sunday. Photo / the Japan News via the Washington Post

The H2A rocket, on its 50th and final launch, is seen at the Tanegashima Space Centre in Kagoshima Prefecture on Sunday. Photo / the Japan News via the Washington Post

The H2A rocket, which was retired on Sunday after the model’s 50th launch, delivered many satellites vital for scientific research and Japan’s social infrastructure into space.

However, it failed to win enough orders for commercial launches, a problem that has been passed on to its successor, the H3.

“Over

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World