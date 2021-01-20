Greta Thunberg's last dig at Donald Trump as he leaves the White House

It is no lie that Donald Trump has faced many criticisms from famous faces across the globe, including climate activist Greta Thunberg.

In a tweet she farewelled Trump who departed Washington DC and the White House this morning.

Thunberg shared an image of the former president waving goodbye to supporters.

"He seems like a very happy old man looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!"

He seems like a very happy old man looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see! pic.twitter.com/G8gObLhsz9 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) January 20, 2021

Many of Thunberg's Twitter followers applauded her for her "last dig" towards Trump, including the former President's niece Mary Trump who replied to Thunberg's Twitter writing, "Well played."

"You've been Greta Thun-burned!"

It is safe to say the Thunberg and the former president have not seen eye to eye in the past few years.

Last November, she told Trump to "chill" after he labelled the US presidential election a "fraud" and that Joe Biden had not won fairly.

During this time, Trump often tweeted "Stop the Fraud" and "Stop the Vote".

"So ridiculous. Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill" she said in response to his false claims.

The praise may sound familiar, that's because it was written by Trump himself when referring to Greta.

In response to the climate activist being TIME Magazine's Person of the Year in 2019, Trump said he didn't believe that she deserved the accolade.

So ridiculous. Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill! https://t.co/4RNVBqRYBA — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) November 5, 2020

He said she should "chill out" and work on her "anger management problem".

Following her speech at the UN Climate Summit, Trump shared a video captioning it: "She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!"

In response Thunberg updated her Twitter bio to read: "A very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future."