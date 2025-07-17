Advertisement
Grand Canyon fire has North Rim residents wary of an uncertain future

By Jack Healy
New York Times·
7 mins to read

Visitors gather at Mather Point on the South Rim as smoke from the Dragon Bravo Fire on the North Rim rises at sunrise, in Grand Canyon Village, Arizona, on July 15. Residents, along with Arizona’s political leaders, are asking why the Dragon Bravo fire, sparked by lightning on July 4, was allowed to burn for days in hot, dry conditions before it exploded beyond fire containment lines and tore through the heart of the North Rim. Photo / Bridget Bennett, the New York Times

Melinda Rich Marshall pointed her white SUV toward a billowing tower of smoke on Tuesday local time and gunned it down the now-empty roads leading to the charred North Rim of the Grand Canyon.

A few days earlier, she had joined hundreds of tourists and seasonal employees who fled a

