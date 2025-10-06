Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Ghislaine Maxwell’s last-ditch appeal rejected

Connor Stringer
Daily Telegraph UK·
3 mins to read

Ghislaine Maxwell (right) is serving a 20-year prison sentence in a minimum security prison in Texas for trafficking underage women to Jeffrey Epstein. Photo / Getty Images

Ghislaine Maxwell (right) is serving a 20-year prison sentence in a minimum security prison in Texas for trafficking underage women to Jeffrey Epstein. Photo / Getty Images

Ghislaine Maxwell’s last chance appeal to overturn her sex trafficking conviction has been rejected by the US Supreme Court.

Maxwell is serving a 20-year prison sentence in a minimum security prison in Texas for trafficking underage women to Jeffrey Epstein, the late financier and convicted sex offender.

Supreme Court judges

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save