“In prison, where I am, they will kill you or they will pay – somebody can pay a prisoner to kill you for $25 worth of commissary. That’s about the going rate for a hit with a lock today.”
No client list
Maxwell also denied that Epstein maintained a “client list” or “black book”.
“There is no list,” she told Blanche during the first day of their interviews.
The FBI and US Justice Department last month released a memo drawing the same conclusion.
‘I do not remember’ Trump birthday message
Maxwell did not recall Trump allegedly sending a lewd letter featuring a drawing of a nude woman for Epstein’s 50th birthday.
The Wall Street Journal reported last month that Trump had submitted a note for an album Maxwell was assembling for her then boyfriend’s birthday, in which he told Epstein they had “certain things in common”.
The note allegedly concluded: “May every day be another wonderful secret.”
“I do not remember,” Maxwell answered, when asked whether Trump had sent a message for Epstein’s 50th birthday. She added that she had not found a birthday letter from the President among her possessions in New York.
However, she confirmed she had put together a book of birthday messages for Epstein and that the financier had told her: “I love that idea.”
Trump has fiercely denied writing or sending the letter and has launched legal proceedings against the newspaper and its proprietor, Rupert Murdoch.
Name-drops, but no smoking guns
In addition to Trump and Prince Andrew, a number of high-profile individuals came up during Maxwell’s interview but she did not incriminate any of them.
Naomi Campbell: “[Campbell] may have gone – well, she certainly – well, I believe she visited him in Palm Beach, and I believe she may have gone to the island and she may have gone to see his house in New York.”
Robert F. Kennedy: “Bobby knew Mr Epstein,” Maxwell said. “We went on a trip together. Was – we went to – dinosaur-bone hunting in the Dakotas.”
Elon Musk: Asked whether Musk knew Epstein, Maxwell said: “I believe they did.” She pointed to emails seen in trial documents as the “only reason” she believed that they knew each other, rather than her memory.
George Soros: “I don’t think he [Soros] knew him [Epstein].”
Richard Branson: “I think I remember that I went to Richard Branson’s island with Mr Epstein, and maybe he went another time, but I don’t – I wouldn’t characterise Richard Branson and him as friends, but he did go and I think I went with him”.