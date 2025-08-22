Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

US releases Ghislaine Maxwell interview transcripts, audio recordings

AFP
2 mins to read

Ghislaine Maxwell (right) is serving a 20-year sentence after being convicted in 2021 of recruiting underage girls for Jeffrey Epstein. Photo / Davidoff Studios, Getty Images

Ghislaine Maxwell (right) is serving a 20-year sentence after being convicted in 2021 of recruiting underage girls for Jeffrey Epstein. Photo / Davidoff Studios, Getty Images

The US Justice Department has released transcripts and audio recordings of an interview last month with Ghislaine Maxwell, the convicted accomplice of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“Except for the names of victims, every word is included. Nothing removed. Nothing hidden,” said Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, who conducted the interview.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save