Ghislaine Maxwell (right) is serving a 20-year sentence after being convicted in 2021 of recruiting underage girls for Jeffrey Epstein. Photo / Davidoff Studios, Getty Images

The US Justice Department has released transcripts and audio recordings of an interview last month with Ghislaine Maxwell, the convicted accomplice of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“Except for the names of victims, every word is included. Nothing removed. Nothing hidden,” said Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, who conducted the interview.

Blanche, President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer, said on X that the transcripts and audio were being released “in the interest of transparency”.

Epstein, a wealthy financier with high-level connections, died in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial for alleged sex trafficking of underage girls.