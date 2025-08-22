Maxwell, 63, is serving a 20-year sentence after being convicted in 2021 of recruiting underage girls for Epstein.
She was moved from a prison in Florida to a minimum security facility in Texas following the interview with Blanche.
Trump’s supporters have been obsessed with the Epstein case for years and have been up in arms since the FBI and Justice Department said in July that Epstein committed suicide, did not blackmail any prominent figures, and did not keep a “client list”.
Trump, 79, was once a friend of Epstein and, according to the Wall Street Journal, the President’s name was among hundreds found during a Justice Department review of the Epstein files, though there has not been evidence of wrongdoing.
A House of Representatives committee has subpoenaed the Epstein files and received a first batch of records on Friday from the Justice Department.
