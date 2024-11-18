Germany and Finland said on November 18 they were "deeply concerned" that an undersea telecommunications cable linking the countries had been severed and opened a probe, at a time of high tensions with Russia. Photo / AFP
The countries' foreign ministers said in a joint statement they were “deeply concerned” by the cutting of the communications link through the Baltic Sea, where tensions have increased since Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
“The fact that such an incident immediately raises suspicions of intentional damage speaks volumes about the volatility of our times,” they said.