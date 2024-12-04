A team of police investigators are searching through the files of some 40 other deceased patients for more possible victims of the doctor. Photo / 123RF

A team of police investigators are searching through the files of some 40 other deceased patients for more possible victims of the doctor. Photo / 123RF

German police are broadening their probe into a Berlin palliative care doctor suspected of killing eight elderly patients by looking at another 40 suspicious deaths, media reports said on Wednesday.

The Berlin prosecution service did not confirm the reports when contacted by AFP about the case of the 40-year-old medic who has been in custody since August.

Prosecutors had reported in late November that the doctor was suspected of killing eight elderly patients under his care and setting fire to some of their homes to cover up his crimes.

He stood accused of giving his elderly patients lethal drug cocktails motivated purely by a “lust for murder”, they said last week.

Bild daily reported on Wednesday that a team of police investigators are now searching through the files of some 40 other deceased patients for more possible victims of the doctor.