In today's headlines with Wilhelmina Shrimpton, fears meth lollies could be fatal, calls for accountability from the Reserve Bank and budget blowout at the Ministry of Disabled People.

A death at a Waikato retirement village that was being investigated by police has now been referred to the coroner.

Senior Sergeant Kristine Clarke last week told the Waikato Herald police were making inquiries into an unexplained death at a Pilgrim Place address in Te Kauwhata on Monday.

She said a scene examination and a post-mortem were being undertaken on Tuesday.

The Waikato Herald attended the scene at Aparangi Retirement Village and saw two police vehicles, detectives, and a forensics team.

Police caution tape encircled the area under investigation, with a mobility scooter seen being examined at the entrance.