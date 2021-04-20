Website of the Year

George Floyd murder trial: Floyd family celebrates after guilty verdict

Philonise Floyd, George Floyd's brother, reacts to guilty verdict for Derek Chauvin on all charges. Photo / Twitter

AP

The family of George Floyd is celebrating after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted today of murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death.

At a joyous family news conference, Floyd's brother Philonise said he's been getting messages from around the world. He told reporters that "they're all saying the same thing: 'We won't be able to breathe until you're able to breathe.' Today, we are able to breathe again."

Floyd family attorney Ben Crump says: "This is a victory for those who champion humanity over inhumanity. Those who champion justice over injustice."

Floyd's brother Terrence said: "History is here. This is monumental." He added, "What a day to be a Floyd, man."