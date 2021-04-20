George Floyd murder trial: Floyd family celebrates after guilty verdict

Philonise Floyd, George Floyd's brother, reacts to guilty verdict for Derek Chauvin on all charges. Photo / Twitter

The family of George Floyd is celebrating after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted today of murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death.

George Floyd’s brother Philonise: ‘I feel relieved today I finally have the opportunity for hopefully getting some sleep … we have to protest because it seems like this is a never-ending cycle … today we are able to breathe again … justice for George means freedom for all’ pic.twitter.com/SacErqB3vd — NowThis (@nowthisnews) April 20, 2021

At a joyous family news conference, Floyd's brother Philonise said he's been getting messages from around the world. He told reporters that "they're all saying the same thing: 'We won't be able to breathe until you're able to breathe.' Today, we are able to breathe again."

‘This is for everyone that’s been held down and pinned down’ — George Floyd’s brother Rodney offers his thanks to everyone who supported his family pic.twitter.com/djm8OuI8Z7 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) April 20, 2021

Floyd family attorney Ben Crump says: "This is a victory for those who champion humanity over inhumanity. Those who champion justice over injustice."

Floyd's brother Terrence said: "History is here. This is monumental." He added, "What a day to be a Floyd, man."

George Floyd’s brother Terrence: ‘History is here, this is monumental … we said, God, we need justice and we need it now, and He answered’ pic.twitter.com/Gn65A085n7 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) April 20, 2021