George Floyd murder trial: Floyd family celebrates after guilty verdict

The family of George Floyd is celebrating after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted today of murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death.
At a joyous family news conference, Floyd's brother Philonise said he's been getting messages from around the world. He told reporters that "they're all saying the same thing: 'We won't be able to breathe until you're able to breathe.' Today, we are able to breathe again."
Floyd family attorney Ben Crump says: "This is a victory for those who champion humanity over inhumanity. Those who champion justice over injustice."
Read More
- George Floyd murder trial: Jury finds Derek Chauvin guilty on all counts - NZ Herald
- George Floyd murder trial: Jury finds Derek Chauvin guilty on all counts - NZ Herald
- George Floyd murder trial: Crowds react with emotion as jury finds Derek Chauvin guilty on thre...
- George Floyd murder trial: Crowds react with emotion as jury finds Derek Chauvin guilty on thre...
Floyd's brother Terrence said: "History is here. This is monumental." He added, "What a day to be a Floyd, man."