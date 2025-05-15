Thirteen bodies were recovered in Khan Yunis after a dawn strike. Photo / Getty Images

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Thirteen bodies were recovered in Khan Yunis after a dawn strike. Photo / Getty Images

Israeli strikes in Gaza on Thursday killed at least 50 people, according to Gaza’s civil defence agency.

Mahmud Bassal reported 13 recovered from rubble in Khan Yunis and 35 killed in other strikes.

Israel’s offensive has killed at least 52,928 in Gaza, mostly civilians, per Hamas-run health ministry.

Gaza’s civil defence agency said Israeli strikes and artillery shelling on Thursday killed at least 50 people in the war-battered Palestinian territory.

Agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal said at least 13 people were “recovered from rubble” after a dawn strike in the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis, while another 35 were killed in 12 separate strikes across the Gaza Strip.

Bassal added that in southern Gaza, one woman was killed in artillery shelling, and one man by gunfire.

The Israeli Government approved plans to expand the offensive earlier this month, and spoke of the “conquest” of Gaza.