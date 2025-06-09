Advertisement
Gaza-bound aid boat carrying Greta Thunberg reaches Israeli port

By Jack Guez and Benoit Finck
AFP·
4 mins to read

Israeli forces intercepted the Gaza-bound aid boat Madleen, on June 9, preventing the activists on board from reaching the blockaded Palestinian territory. Photo / Jack Guez, AFP

A Gaza-bound aid boat reached Israel’s Ashdod port on Monday after being intercepted by Israeli forces, preventing the dozen activists on board, including Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg, from reaching the blockaded Palestinian territory.

An AFP photographer said that the Madleen, which organisers said was intercepted in international waters overnight, reached

